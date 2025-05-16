Christodoulides talks with Erdogan on Cyprus issue and EU-Turkey relations in Tirana

The President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, had a conversation on Friday with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit in Tirana, Albania.

CNA has learned that President Christodoulides told President Erdogan that in order to have real progress, both on the Cyprus issue and on EU-Turkey relations, the two of them must engage in direct dialogue. He added that especially now, with the appointment of an EU envoy on Cyprus, a move that demonstrates the EU’s interest, progress can be achieved. The President emphasized that it is now up to both sides to seize this opportunity.

According to the same sources, on his part the Turkish President stated that he is in favour of dialogue and that Turkey is interested in EU-Turkey relations.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

UN Secretary General announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18. The two sides agreed to proceed with a number of initiatives, involving the opening of crossing points, the creation of a Technical Committee on Youth and other initiatives in the buffer zone and throughout the island.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced in early May the appointment of María Angela Holguín Cuéllar of Colombia as his Personal Envoy on Cyprus, who is tasked to reengage with the parties in order to work on next steps on the Cyprus issue and advise him. Holguín completed a previous assignment as Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General on Cyprus from January to July 2024.

Earlier this week former EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn was appointed as the Commission President’s Special Envoy to support UN led efforts to reunify Cyprus.