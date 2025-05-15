Childs Hill Roundabout Blooms

A Childs Hill roundabout is blooming after residents’ hard work and Labour council investment.

Neighbours who live near the roundabout on Cloister Road, NW2, received almost £7,500 from Barnet Council to green the roundabout.

They were championed in their efforts by Labour councillor for Childs Hill, Giulia Innocenti.

Residents have worked to turn the roundabout from a desolate tarmac disc to a flourishing hub of flowers, herbs, fruits and vegetables.

At the latest community gardening day, organised by The Roundabout Garden NW2 group, volunteers were joined by MP Sarah Sackman.

Community gardening days have not just transformed the roundabout but strengthened the bonds among neighbours.

“This isn’t just about growing plants — it’s about growing community,” said resident and organiser Poppy Fishman. “People are already stopping to chat, share tips, and offer help. It’s incredible how quickly a bit of green can bring people together.”

The roundabout lies on a busy route for families walking to St Agnes and Childs Hill Primary Schools, and is regularly passed by Childs Hill allotment holders.

The space now inspires both residents and passersby with a glimpse of what can be grown in a small urban setting.

One resident said: “It’s a small but powerful step toward bringing back biodiversity and beauty, I have lived on the street 60 years and remember playing ball when I was a kid, the garden is a great addition”.

Organisers hope the roundabout becomes a long-term focal point of pride, learning, and connection for the community. With more residents arriving from new developments, the garden is already showing what’s possible when neighbours work together.

“This is just the beginning,” said another resident volunteer. “We’re not only growing plants — we’re growing something much bigger.”

Councillor Innocenti said: “As a council we are keen to support greening community projects wherever we can. They play a vital role in community cohesion and wellbeing. The Cloister Road roundabout garden is a beautiful example of how a tarmac roundabout can become a vibrant green hub. I hope we see more of them popping up around Barnet!”