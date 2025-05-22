Changes to Barnet’s Cabinet confirmed at Annual Council meeting

Cllr Alison Moore and Cllr Paul Edwards

Following Barnet Council’s Annual Council meeting last night (20 May), it was confirmed that Cllr Paul Edwards, who will be retiring as a councillor at the next local elections, has made the decision to stand down as Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care this year.

The High Barnet ward Councillor’s portfolio work included working to champion the safeguarding of vulnerable adults and leading on the promotion of good mental health and wellbeing across the borough.

The announcement means that Cabinet will reduce from ten Cabinet Members to nine.

Cllr Edwards’ Adult Social Care portfolio will be taken over by former Barnet Mayor and Cabinet Member for Health & Wellbeing Cllr Alison Moore in a new Adult Social Care and Health portfolio.

Leader of the Council, Cllr Barry Rawlings, said: “I would like to pay tribute to Cllr Edwards for his hard work and dedication.

“Adult social care is one of the most challenging portfolios, and Cllr Edwards has shown real leadership in his time as Cabinet Member.

“The service, which was recently rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission, delivers vital services to our older and disabled residents many of whom have complex and very high needs.

“As well as overseeing this very large budget – a huge challenge in these difficult financial times, Cllr Edwards has introduced new initiatives such as the mental health and social care users’ charter and worked with Age UK on our journey to becoming an age-friendly borough.

“He has given his life to adult social care in Barnet, including as a social worker, and we thank him for all he has done”.