Championing the health of Haringey residents

Local voluntary and community sector organisations have signed up to include a local champion that supports residents to consider their health and make healthier lifestyle choices. The champions reflect Haringey’s diverse communities and will help the council reach individuals we know are less likely to access health services.

They are trained to give trusted public health advice, guidance, and messaging directly to communities on vaccinations, local cancer screening services, staying healthy, losing weight, keeping active, stopping smoking, and much more.

Councillor Lucia das Neves, Cabinet Member for Health, Social Care & Wellbeing said:

We’re delighted to have these amazing organisations on board to help us reach all of Haringey’s diverse communities with important messages about health. We hope that any of our residents who meet one of our Champions feel more empowered and knowledgeable about accessing health services in the borough. We look forward to continuing to work with our communities to ensure we challenge health inequalities in our borough.

Our Health Champions include:

Bulgarian Centre helps arrivals from Eastern Europe to have easier access to NHS services, help the most vulnerable members of these communities to get registered with a GP, improve relationships, build trust and break down barriers

The Interlink Foundation supports the Orthodox Jewish voluntary sector with training, development and capacity building. Facilitates the Charedi Women’s Health Alliance to deliver culturally sensitive communications and community health programmes

House of Polish and European Community (HoPEC) is a welcoming organisation dedicated to supporting individuals from Poland and other European countries in the United Kingdom

North London Community House is a non-profit making organisation and registered charity with aims to run service and activities for the members of the Turkish and Kurdish community with a view to facilitate their settlement and integration into mainstream of life in UK

Refugee and Workers Cultural Association (RWCA) is a non-profit organisation and charity that facilitates the integration of Turkish and Kurdish communities into the UK. They provide culturally sensitive, inclusive, and linguistically appropriate services, ensuring social integration, and being a strong voice within society

Rise Projects is a community empowerment and skills development organisation. Their mission is to help families strengthen relationships, access support, and develop resilience

Sewn Together brings together residents who are facing loneliness and isolation, using creative topics as a tool to improve overall health and wellbeing.

More information about the Health Champions can be found online.