CCTV image released following robbery – Waltham Cross, London

Do you recognise this man?

Officers investigating a robbery at Waltham Cross station in April are today releasing this image in connection.

At around 10.50pm on Saturday 19 April, the victim was on a Greater Anglia train from Stratford Station when a man attempted to snatch her phone.

She resisted and was dragged onto the platform at Waltham Cross station before being punched to the ground.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 867 of 19 April.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.