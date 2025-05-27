CCTV image released following assault – Moorgate

Officers investigating an assault at Moorgate Underground station earlier this week have today released this image in connection.

At around 3pm on Tuesday 20th May, a man who was stood at the top of the stairs, at the Station entrance, was hit in the foot by a pram.

He was then pushed down the stairs by a man, hitting his head on several of the steps causing cuts and bleeding to his head.

The person who pushed him then entered the station.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 399 of 20 May.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.