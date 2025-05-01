CCTV image released after assault – London

Officers investigating a report of an assault at Edgware Underground Station are today releasing this image in connection.

At around 6.50am on Saturday 8 March a woman had boarded a stationary Northern line train.

A man has approached her and assaulted her.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him, or has any other information, is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 482 of 8 March.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.