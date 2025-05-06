British Transport Police become first police force to launch remote ‘drone in a box’ capability

BTP has launched its groundbreaking new remote ‘drone in a box’ capability, becoming the first police force to operationalise this advanced drone technology to better keep the public safe and reduce disruption.

The new capability will enhance our ability to respond swiftly and effectively to incidents on the railway network, helping to improve safety, reduce disruption, and support frontline operations as they happen.

The drones will be based at key locations across the network where we know there are spikes in trespass and other disruption incidents, and flown remotely from our control room in London – allowing us to respond to incidents quicker, make more informed decisions, and also free up BTP officers to respond to other offences.

The majority of typical drone operations are conducted within the Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) of the pilot, which is around 500 meters for a small drone. However, the police are able to operate beyond this distance (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) using State Aircraft legislation.

BTP are the first force to obtain legal advice and use Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) routinely and regularly in support of policing, rather than just for emergencies.

As well as the relevant legal advice, our dedicated team have carried out significant work behind the scenes to ensure they are operating under a robust framework in which to fly safely.

Last week (24 April) we hosted a launch event at one of the pilot sites in Leeds which involved a live demonstration of the drone capability for our industry partners including Network Rail, Department for Transport, NPCC Drones, West Yorkshire Police, Northern Rail, and the British Transport Police Authority (BTPA).

Chief Constable Lucy D’Orsi said: “Our new ‘drone in a box’ capability is going to be transformational to our ability to reduce disruption across the rail network.

“This is groundbreaking technology which will allow us to respond to trespass incidents quickly, saving the industry money, improving safety, and keeping the railway moving for passengers.

“It is a fantastic example of the advances we are making at BTP to shape the future of policing, and I’m excited to work with rail industry partners to expand this across the railway as we work together to keep the public safe and reduce disruption.”