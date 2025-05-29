British MPs say ready to contribute to strengthening exchanges with Cyprus at the CPA

Α delegation from the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Cyprus (APPG CYP) at the British Parliament, which pays Cyprus an official visit, expressed Wednesday readiness to contribute constructively to enhancing exchanges between the United Kingdom and Cyprus within the framework of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).

The delegation met on Wednesday with head of the Cyprus delegation at the CPA, MP Aristos Damianou. The British Parliament delegation includes Group Chairman, Labour MP Bambos Charalambous, Group Vice-Chairman, Labour MP Dan Tomlinson, Conservative MPs Sir Roger Gale (Honorary Group Chairman), Wendy Morton, Bob Blackman and Martin Vickers. Chairman of the National Federation of Cypriots in the United Kingdom, Christos Karaolis accompanied the delegation.

According to a press release by the House of Representatives, the head and members of the delegation expressed their readiness to contribute constructively to strengthening exchanges between the United Kingdom and Cyprus within the framework of the CPA.

Strengthening this cooperation, they said, “will also strengthen their own efforts, particularly in light of disinformation activities within the British Parliament by Turkey”, the statement says.

Damianou said that the cooperation between Cyprus and the United Kingdom, within the framework of the CPA, is good and productive and contributes positively to the broader strengthening of ties between the two countries and parliaments. He thanked the members of the group for their continuous and valuable contribution to informing the British Parliament and the British government about the Cyprus problem.

Their role, he pointed out, is of particular importance in view of the renewed efforts to resume negotiations to achieve a solution to the Cyprus problem. He also underlined “the need to exert pressure on Turkey, which holds the key to the solution, in order to lift the impasse, given the role of the United Kingdom as a guarantor power”.

During the meeting they exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest, including the access of Cypriot students to British universities, in light of the increase in tuition fees post-Brexit, and stressed the importance of maintaining ties in the education sector between the two countries.