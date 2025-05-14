Information on standing as a local election candidate.

Information about what is involved in being a councillor can be found on the following links:

How to become a Haringey Councillor

Be a councillor – Local Government Association External link

How to stand as a candidate

If you want to become a councillor, you must stand as a candidate and be elected at a local council election.

Standing as a member of a political party

If you wish to stand as a candidate for a political party at the council elections, you must be a member of their local party. You must contact the local party for information on how to join their organisation and how they select members of their party to be candidates at an election.

Standing as an independent candidate

If you do not want to represent a political party, you can stand as an independent candidate. For guidance on being an independent councillor, please contact the Local Government Association Independent Group at [email protected] or phone 020 7664 3224.

Nomination period

Nomination period deadline dates will be published before an election is due to take place.

After nominations have closed all validly nominated candidates will be invited to a meeting where they will receive more specific details about the election, such as arrangements for postal vote opening, polling day and the count.

Further information

If you are interested in being a candidate, please email [email protected] to be added to the mailing list.

Read The Electoral Commission’s guidance for local government election candidates and agents External link.

Briefings for candidates and agents

Please email [email protected] to be added to the mailing list for this.

Election meeting rooms

Candidates are entitled to use rooms in publicly funded buildings to hold public meetings from the last date of publication of the Notice of Election through to the day before polling day.

The availability of meeting rooms at any of the venues is dependent on pre-existing bookings.

Meeting rooms and booking details (PDF, 4 page(s), 101.5 KB)

Further information

For further information on standing for election, including details of qualifications and disqualifications, please see the Electoral Commission’s website External link.

