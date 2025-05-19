Barnet to host 60 events throughout June as London Festival of Architecture returns

The London Festival of Architecture is returning to Barnet next month

The London Festival of Architecture (LFA) is returning to Barnet in June, with a diverse programme of events taking place across the borough.

This is the third year that Barnet has been named a key destination within the festival’s programme, being recognised for its continued importance on London’s architectural and cultural landscape.

As with previous years, the councils LFA Community Fund offered micro grants supporting 26 local groups to help organise events which responded to this year’s festival theme of ‘Voices’. Event organisers were encouraged to amplify the stories, perspectives, and conversations that shape places in Barnet.

The result is a programme of over 60 events, workshops, installation and performance, reflecting the borough’s unique identity.

London Festival of Architecture events taking place in Barnet include:

Touchpoints, 6 June, 10:00 – 15:00, Phoenix Cinema

An experimental audio installation by Barnet-based artist Becky Lyon that weaves together diverse viewpoints on how nature is taken care of in England – including themes of land access, grassroots caretaking and rewilding.

Sounds of Wood Street, 11 & 18 June, 11.30 – 14:00, Wood St, Chipping Barnet, EN5 4AZ

A mobile sound installation celebrating Barnet residents’ connection to place with the opportunity to learn DJ skills, share memories, and record audio stories.

LFA at Barnet’s Libraries

Throughout June, Barnet’s libraries are offering a rich programme of activities, including walks and workshops in response to the festival theme. From a guided walk exploring the woods of East Finchley to ‘Time to Unwind’ sessions for adults and creative workshops for families.

Councillor Anne Clarke, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure, Arts and Sport at Barnet Council, said:

“We are excited to welcome the LFA back for its third consecutive year to Barnet, building on the strength and success of previous projects, which attracts residents and visitors to discover the creative talents that flourish here.

“We look forward to seeing our communities’ unique and multifaceted responses to this year’s theme of ‘Voices’, shining a spotlight on the diverse stories and perspectives that shape places in Barnet.

“The festival offers an incredible opportunity for the creative sector to showcase its talent to a London-wide audience. It’s also a great way to support the Council’s Culture Strategy and the Art in Barnet campaign in positioning the borough as a cultural destination for all.”

As part of its increased focus on culture, and all the benefits that a thriving cultural scene brings, the council launched ‘Art in Barnet’ last month. Its aim was to celebrate the borough’s most diverse artists, venues, and events. And, by doing so, to inspire more people to engage with the arts, and to strengthen opportunities for creative talent to grow and thrive.

LFA will run alongside Barnet Climate Action Month, which promotes, accelerates and celebrates climate action across Barnet in all its forms.

The festival also supports the council’s upcoming ‘Connecting Communities’ campaign, aimed at spotlighting the diverse voices and groups that make up the borough.

The full LFA Barnet programme is available at londonfestivalofarchitecture.org/destinations/barnet External link