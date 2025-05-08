Barnet Last chance to nominate applications close tomorrow!

Last chance to nominate applications close tomorrow!

Do you know a woman or girl in Barnet who is making a difference in our community?

💜Nominations are open for the InspirationALL Awards for 2025/26. These awards seek to recognise the inspiring work and accomplishments of women in Barnet.

🫶🏽You can nominate a women or girl by completing our form. Applications close on Friday 9 May 2025.

🙌🏽Find out more about the categories and this year’s winners at by visiting engage.barnet.gov.uk/iwdawards

