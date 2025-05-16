Barnet hosts twin towns in celebration of the borough’s 60th anniversary

The London Borough of Barnet hosted representatives from Barnet’s twin towns over the weekend (10 – 11 May), to celebrate the boroughs milestone 60th anniversary.

Representatives from across the world including France, Germany and Cyprus gathered for a programme of art, cultural, historical and environmental flavour.

Highlights included a tour of the Finchley Youth Theatre, and the Phoenix Cinema in North Finchley, which is the oldest cinema in the country, followed by a visit to Cherry Tree Wood, a site of local importance for nature conservation.

The delegates met Scouts, Cubs and Beavers at their weekend camp activity, and on Sunday were given a private tour of Stephen’s House and Gardens in Finchley.

There was also a photo opportunity of the past Mayors, the first photo since 1974, which was taken to mark the anniversary of the formation of the borough. And a civic and twin town photograph taken on the steps of the town hall, to serve as a lasting reminder of the collective achievements and the strong foundation and relationships that have been formed over the years.

The weekend included a presentation on 60 years of Barnet by the borough archivist Hugh Petrie, and an afternoon tea and cake cutting celebration at the Town Hall, which was attended by the Mayor, The Representative Deputy Lieutenant for the London Borough of Barnet, Mr Martin Russell MBE, civic guests, councillors, and twin town delegates.

The Mayor hosted an evening of entertainment in Golders Green to end the weekend celebrations, which included dancing from children of Barnet’s Nepalese community representing the borough’s twin town of Pokhara in Nepal, and dancing from Barnet’s Cypriot community.

The Worshipful the Mayor of the London Borough of Barnet, Councillor Tony Vourou, said: “The celebrations were an opportunity not only to commemorate six decades of our borough’s rich history, but also to honour the contributions of everyone who has played a vital role in shaping our community.

“Barnet has grown and evolved into a borough that is vibrant, diverse, and thriving, and a place we are all proud to call home.”