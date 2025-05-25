Barnet Council marks mid-point of delivering ‘Our Plan for Barnet’

Barnet Council has marked the mid-point of delivering ‘Our Plan for Barnet’ with a review of how the corporate plan is enhancing the quality of life for all residents.

This mid-point review of Our Plan for Barnet: 2023-26 reflects on our journey so far and sets clear objectives for 2025-26.

Since its launch, significant progress has been made to deliver the council’s commitments to caring for people, our places and the planet.

The review highlights what has been achieved across all services including:

An upgrade and expansion of the CCTV network and the introduction of the Clear, Hold, Build partnership with the police to improve community safety on the Grahame Park Estate

The introduction of community skips to help residents dispose of bulky waste, while 99% of reported fly-tips are cleared up within set timescales

779 affordable homes delivered in 2023-24, a 68% increase from the previous year

The introduction of an on-line financial calculator to help residents identify eligibility for benefits and grants and a free debt advice service to those struggling with the cost of living

‘Good’ ratings from the Ofsted and Care Quality Commission inspectorates for our children’s and adult social care services respectively

The installation of solar panels, LED lighting and air source heat pumps in 36 schools, nearly 2,000 trees planted and over 1,200 electric vehicle charge points installed as part of Barnet’s plans to become a net zero borough by 2042.

The mid-point review also highlights that at the heart of ‘Our Plan for Barnet’ is the council’s commitment to being a ‘listening council.’ Residents’ voices are actively sought through surveys, workshops and focus groups, while the community listening programme has engaged with over 30 different organisations across the borough.

Cllr Barry Rawlings, Leader of Barnet Council, said:

“Barnet remains committed to delivering on ‘Our Plan for Barnet,’ ensuring a brighter, more sustainable future for all residents.”

To read the full report on Our Plan for Barnet review, visit: Our Plan for Barnet Review 2025/2026 | Barnet Council