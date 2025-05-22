Barnet Council launches Community Energy Fund to support local sustainability projects

New Community Energy Fund to support innovative, locally led projects aimed at reducing carbon emissions

Barnet Council has launched a new Community Energy Fund to support innovative, locally led projects aimed at reducing carbon emissions as part of the council’s commitment to transform Barnet into a Net Zero borough by 2042.

The £50,000 fund will help Barnet-based organisations develop and run schemes to promote use of renewable energies, lower energy usage and cut domestic fuel bills.

Funding comes via the council’s Carbon Offset Fund that developers must contribute to if, once having built in the borough, they have not been able to achieve on-site carbon reduction targets.

The fund is open to a wide range of community-led organisations, including charities, voluntary groups, faith organisations, and social enterprises. Grants will be available across three funding streams:

Stream A – Feasibility and business case development: up to £5,000 per project. Where a solar feasibility study assesses the technical and financial viability of a solar project, while a business case develops a compelling argument for its implementation

Stream B – Project implementation and delivery: up to one-third of the capital cost, capped at £15,000.This is set to cover capital costs to fund the solar installation itself.

Stream C – Training, events and engagement: £500–£5,000 per project, depending on scale and impact. These funds can support training sessions, outreach, and partnership-building with new community groups, with a focus on carbon reduction and value for money.

To be eligible for funding, projects must demonstrate how they will reduce carbon emissions, generate renewable energy, support community engagement, or address fuel poverty in Barnet.

Councillor Alan Schneiderman, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said:

“We are committed to becoming a Net Zero borough by 2042, and to do that we need to work with residents and our communities every step of the way.

“By working together we can achieve a more sustainable future, reduce our carbon footprint and foster a healthier environment for generations to come.

“I encourage all our local charities, voluntary groups, faith organisations, and social enterprises that could benefit to apply to the fund and help us as we work together to create a greener, cleaner Barnet for everyone.”

Applications will open on Monday 19 May and close on 30 June 2025. Successful applicants will receive funding shortly after, with all required to be spent within a year of being awarded.

To increase accessibility, applicants can receive mentoring support from Community Energy London, as well as tailored guidance from Barnet Council’s Sustainability Team.

For more information or to discuss a project idea, email: [email protected] External link or visit the Barnet Community Energy Fund webpage External link.