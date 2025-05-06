Barnet capped off their title-winning 2024/25 Vanarama National League campaign in style, hitting the 102-point mark with a convincing 3-0 victory over AFC Fylde at Mill Farm.

Despite having sealed the league title the previous week, Dean Brennan’s side approached their final fixture with clear intent.

There was still work to be done, and a century of points in their sights.

From the opening whistle, the Bees dominated possession.

They immediately applied pressure to the Fylde defence, testing goalkeeper Ben Winterbottom with a series of early chances.

Though the hosts tried to respond, Barnet debutant Gio Bellagambi and a resolute backline ensured Fylde struggled to make inroads.

Just past the 10-minute mark, Barnet’s early pressure paid off.

Captain Anthony Hartigan delivered a pinpoint corner into the box, where Adebola Oluwo rose highest to nod the ball into the bottom left corner, giving the visitors a deserved lead.

Barnet continued to push forward with confidence.

Ryan Glover and Rhys Browne both came close with efforts from various ranges, but Winterbottom stood firm, producing several key saves to keep the scoreline close.

Eventually, the pressure proved too much, as Callum Stead was brought down in the box, and referee pointed to the spot.

Up stepped Mark Shelton, who coolly slotted the penalty into the bottom left corner, despite Winterbottom guessing the right way, making it 2-0 and netting his fifth goal in just three games.

Half-Time: AFC Fylde 0–2 Barnet FC

Fylde looked livelier after the break, enjoying more possession and asking questions of Barnet’s defence.

Bellagambi was called into action on a few occasions, standing strong to preserve the two-goal cushion.

The hosts came close to halving the deficit when a clearance attempt from Bellagambi was blocked by Charlie Jolley.

The ball rebounded dangerously toward goal, but luckily for the Bees, it flew just over the crossbar.

Barnet soon put the result beyond doubt, as Lee Ndlovu latched onto a through ball, rounded Winterbottom with composure, and slotted home to make it 3-0.

As the clock wound down, Brennan introduced fresh legs, giving appearances to a few players including Ben Coker, Zak Brunt, and Jeremie Okimo for the final moments of a historic season.

Both sides had late chances, but the scoreline remained unchanged.

The full-time whistle sparked celebrations among over 500 traveling Barnet fans, who witnessed not just a final-day win, but a landmark achievement.

For the first time in their history, Barnet reached over 100 points in a league campaign, cementing their status as worthy champions and marking the end of a truly unforgettable season.

Full-Time: AFC Fylde 0-3 Barnet FC

Line Up: Bellagambi, Browne (Brunt 70’), Ndlovu (Telford 80’), Stead, Kanu (Coke 61’), Glover, Hartigan (Okimo 89’), Shelton (Clifford 65’), Oluwo, Grimwood, Tavares

Goals: Oluwo (12’), Shelton (Pen 39’), Ndlovu (59’)

Attendance: 1699 (538 Bees Supporters)