Association of Rizokarpasso in Britain holds AGM and marks 50th Anniversary

There was a large gathering for the Annual General Meeting of the Association of Rizokarpasso held at the Greek Cypriot Brotherhood, North Finchley. The Association was established in 1975 following the Turkish invasion and continued occupation of the northern part of the Republic of Cyprus and has held an AGM every year except for 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid Pandemic. They discussed the challenges faced by Cyprus and the specific issues regarding Rizokarpasso, especially in relation to the plight of compatriots who have been enclaved for 50 years and their denial of Human Rights. The members discussed the activities of the Association and future priorities.

The President of the Association, Maria Karaolis, presented the Association’s activities since the last AGM, showing that the Association and its members continue to engage in political and philanthropic activities for Cyprus. The Association has actively participated in the National Federation of Cypriots in UK “Hands of Cyprus” campaign and over 170 members sent emails to the Member of Parliament where they lived, covering 35 Parliamentary constituencies throughout the country. The Association has: been represented at NFC meetings in Parliament; regularly sent letters to Members of Parliament e.g. regarding attempts to recognise the illegal airport in occupied Cyprus; reported and sent letters when the media have tried to promote illegally occupied north Cyprus; participated in Demonstrations outside the Turkish Embassy. The Association once again sent each of the 45 enclaved school children a Christmas card and a €50 present; gave donations to charities in memory of members e.g. to Cancer Research, Alzheimer’s Society. The Association has been represented at numerous community and philanthropic events in the UK and also at the World Conference for Overseas Cypriots in Nicosia.

The Mayor of Barnet Tony Vouros prepared the Auditors Reports for the Association of Rizokarpasso and the Help Rizokarpasso Charity. The Association expressed its thanks to retiring members of the Committee Yiannis Chronias and Andreas Gavrielides who have given many years of service to the Association.

The Committee 2025-2027 consists of:

Mary Karaolis – President

Maria Demetriou -Vice President

Androulla Nottage – Treasurer

Christina Yianni – Secretary

Kate Christoforou

Maria McVey

Demetris Nicola

Maria Panteli

Andreas Strongolou

To mark the 50th Anniversary of our Association, each member received a Cyprus map lapel pin which they can wear and use as a talking point to raise the profile of Cyprus and the need for a just and viable solution. The members passed a Resolution to be sent to the UK Prime Minister, President of the USA, President of the European Commission, President of the European Council, President of the European Parliament, UN Secretary General, NATO Secretary General, Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations, ambassadors of the UN Security Council 15 member countries and Germany. Our Resolution includes the need for a negotiated solution for Cyprus to encompass:

a) The reunification of the island and people of Cyprus,

b) The removal of all Turkish troops from Cyprus.

c) The repatriation to Turkey of illegal settlers in Cyprus.

d) The return of all properties to their lawful owners.

e) The return of all the refugees to their homes and properties in safety.

f) The abolition of the anachronistic Guarantor Status held by other countries.

g) The full and effective investigation of the fate of all the missing persons.

Poet Nina Katy Spanovangelis read from her book “Ο ΓΥΡΙΣΜΟΣ, Ποιήματα, Σκσέπσειs, Στοχασμοί” (THE RETURN, Poems, Thoughts, Contemplations), two very emotionally moving poems “Επισκέπτεs” (The Visitors), “Γράμμα από το Ριζοκςάρπασσον” (Letter from Rizokarpasson).

The meeting finished with members enjoying souvlakia and catching up with friends; it was an enjoyable opportunity to socialise in good company and remember Rizokarpasso.

