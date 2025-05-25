Arsenal win Womens UEFA Champions League trophy

Stina Blackstenius scored the winner as Arsenal stunned European giants Barcelona to win their first Women’s Champions League title in 18 years.

The Sweden international took one touch before firing the ball past goalkeeper Cata Coll from 10 yards after being played in by a superb pass from fellow substitute Beth Mead.

Arsenal had been pitted as underdogs going into the match, with Barcelona having won three of the past four European titles.

The victory reaffirms Arsenal’s status as one of Europe’s elite, echoing the achievements of those in 2007 when the Gunners enjoyed countless glory days.

Barcelona, boasting two-time Ballon d’Or winners Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas in their line-up, have dominated club football in recent years but struggled to make their mark in a pulsating final in Lisbon.

The defending champions were rattled initially when defender Irene Paredes poked the ball into the back of her own net in the first half, only for Frida Maanum to be ruled offside in the build-up after a video assistant referee (VAR) check.

Further chances came and went for Arsenal with Maanum again causing problems, testing goalkeeper Coll with a fierce effort from the edge of the box.

Captain Kim Little missed a huge chance when she sent her shot sailing over the bar from a corner – doubts beginning to creep in that Arsenal’s opportunity was passing them by.

Barcelona began to find more space and Ewa Pajor’s cross-shot was deflected onto the crossbar shortly after the break.

Ona Batlle hit a powerful strike from distance and Pajor had efforts inside the box but the Arsenal defence held firm, throwing every part of their bodies in front of goalbound shots and quietening the vociferous Barcelona support in Portugal.

This will go down as one of the greatest nights in Arsenal’s illustrious history – and perhaps the first of many successes under manager Renee Slegers’ tenure.