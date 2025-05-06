Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain Celebrates St George’s Feast with the Kingston Community

On Sunday, 27th April 2025, the Sunday of Thomas, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain presided at Matins and concelebrated the Divine Liturgy at the Church of St George, Kingston-upon-Thames. He was joined by the Priest-in-Charge, V. Revd Archimandrite Aemilianos Papadakis, along with Rvd Archdeacon George Tsourous and Rvd Deacon Georgios Ntallas.

The service was attended by several distinguished guests, including His Excellency the Hon. Kyriacos Kouros, High Commissioner of Cyprus to the United Kingdom, and his esteemed wife.

Following the liturgical celebration, the faithful gathered for a festive community event hosted by the Parish of St George. The church grounds were filled with vibrant activity: outdoor stands served traditional Cypriot food, including freshly grilled souvlakia, and offered treats and items for families and children to enjoy. It was a lively and joyful occasion, drawing parishioners of all ages together in celebration.

The event not only brought the community closer but also raised valuable funds in support of the parish’s food bank and upcoming church projects. The atmosphere of fellowship and generosity marked the day as a true continuation of the Paschal joy.