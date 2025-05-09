Any attempt to derail from the established framework of the relevant UN resolutions on Cyprus is unacceptable and illegal, President of the Hellenic Republic, Konstantinos Tassoulas, stressed Thursday addressing the plenary session of the House of Representatives in Nicosia.

The President of Greece, who is paying Cyprus his first visit abroad since assuming office, noted that Greece and Cyprus will continue to actively and fully support the efforts under the auspices of the UN Secretary-General to resume negotiations for the solution of the Cyprus problem, “as this is in the best interest and well-being of all people of Cyprus”.

We have never, he stressed, accepted and will not accept faits accomplis, saying that “in defiance of times we insist that violence and illegality can in no way create justice. They create a jungle and a precedent for a jungle”, he said.

He stressed that Greece is and will remain a supporter of the Cypriot Hellenism, a steadfast ally and defender of the Republic of Cyprus. “Greece and Cyprus will continue together the struggle for peace, liberation and the reunification of the island”, Tassoulas underlined.

Noting that half a century has passed since the Turkish invasion against Cyprus, he said that more than one third of the island remains occupied while unacceptable claims are being made outside the agreed framework.

This is a harsh truth, he said, but it is only one side of the truth, the other side, he stressed, is the resilience of the Republic of Cyprus and its refusal to accept and legalize the illegal faits accomplis.

He spoke about the rapid reconstruction of Cyprus after the Turkish invasion in 1974, its social, political and economic modernisation and its accession to the EU with the contribution of Greece.

“Trauma? Yes, but also a miracle, yes” he said, noting that it is a true economic miracle that from the ashes of the invasion and occupation the economy grew at impressive rates while through adherence to international law and especially the law of the sea, the effective exercise of its sovereign rights is being implemented. The role of Cyprus, Tasoulas stressed, is being strengthened as a factor of stability and security in the region.

He referred to the trilateral and multilateral cooperation schemes with the participation of Cyprus and Greece, saying that the two countries become bridges of peace and prosperity. These schemes, he stressed, remain open to all neighboring countries, provided that international law is respected, including the law of the sea and good neighborly relations.

The Greek President stressed that Greece sends the message in all directions, that the only path to lasting peace in the region is the just and sustainable solution to the Cyprus problem, “which will definitively end the Turkish occupation and will free it from the occupation troops and the anachronistic system of guarantees and unilateral rights of intervention by anyone in Cypriot affairs”.

The only acceptable basis for negotiations for finding the desired solution, he stressed, are the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, including the recent resolution 2771 of 2025 for the “unanimous adoption of which Greece, as a non-permanent member of the Security Council, worked persistently in close coordination with the Republic of Cyprus in January.”

Referring to the Cyprus talks, Tassoulas said that for more than seven years there was no prospect on the horizon, but noted that with the coordinated diplomacy of the Republic of Cyprus and the full support of Greece, the Cyprus issue is once again on the UN agenda.

He also underlined Greece’s support as regards the humanitarian issue of the missing persons in Cyprus, who went missing after the Turkish invasion in 1974. He said that the fate of more than 750 Greeks and Cypriots is still unknown, and noted that we will not stop highlighting the issue and supporting efforts in any way possible until the fate of all missing persons is established.

Welcoming the Greek President, President of the House of Representatives, Annita Demetriou, expressed Cyprus’ gratitude to Greece “for its consistent and unwavering support over time. In our efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem. In our initiatives at the international and European level to denounce and condemn Turkey’s intransigent stance and behavior towards the Republic of Cyprus and its people. In our struggle for the liberation and reunification of our homeland”.

She added that despite Turkey’s “divisive obsession and unacceptable demands, I assure you that we remain committed to the goal of resuming negotiations to resolve the Cyprus problem, in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions and the principles of international and European law”.

Demetriou stressed that we want Europe to be a leader and pioneer in geopolitical developments, adding that “in the process of building a common European defence, Turkey cannot have a place if it does not first fulfill its Cyprus-related obligations”.

“No European security architecture can be complete as long as a member state of the European Union remains under foreign military occupation,” she stressed.

The House President noted that in these difficult times, Cyprus and Greece have a role to play, as stable pillars of cooperation, peace and progress, remaining deeply committed to the principles of international law and international cooperation.

The ceremony at the Cyprus Parliament took place in the presence of the President of the Republic of Cyprus, the Archbishop, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, the President of the Supreme Constitutional Court, the President of the Supreme Court, the Attorney General, Ministers, members of the Diplomatic Corps and members of parliament and other guests.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

UN Secretary General announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18. The two sides agreed to proceed with a number of initiatives, involving the opening of crossing points, the creation of a Technical Committee on Youth and other initiatives in the buffer zone and throughout the island.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced in early May the appointment of María Angela Holguín Cuéllar of Colombia as his Personal Envoy on Cyprus, who is tasked to reengage with the parties in order to work on next steps on the Cyprus issue and advise him. Holguín completed a previous assignment as Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General on Cyprus from January to July 2024.