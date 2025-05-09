Anthony Webb’s ‘Future of Lettings’ event draws over 150 local landlords



Anthony Webb Estate Agents was proud to welcome over 150 attendees to its recent Future of Lettings After the Renters’ Rights Bill event, held at the Chickenshed Theatre in Southgate on Thursday 1 May 2025.

The event brought together both existing clients and new landlords seeking in-depth insights into one of the biggest legislative shake-ups in the private rental sector in recent years. The packed auditorium reflected the demand for clear, reliable guidance on the proposed changes under the Renters’ Rights Bill, and how landlords can prepare.

The evening began with a presentation from Anthony Webb’s director, Tony Ourris, followed by a recorded presentation by Susie Crolla, CEO & Legal Expert of The Guild of Letting & Management and expert talks from Andy Halstead, CEO of Barbon Insurance Group (HomeLet) and Rossanna Yarleque, litigator at Fahri LLP Solicitors. Each presenter offered invaluable insight into what landlords need to know, from the implications of scrapping Section 21 to the importance of compliance and risk protection.

The highlight of the evening was a lively and informative Q&A panel session, where attendees had the opportunity to submit their questions directly to the experts. Topics ranged from evictions and notice periods to rent guarantee insurance and compliance requirements.

“We were delighted to see so many landlords, both long-standing and new, taking an active interest in understanding the future of lettings,” said Tony Ourris. “It’s never been more important to stay informed and to consider the benefits of professional property management.”

Anthony Webb continues to support the landlord community in Palmers Green, Southgate and surrounding areas with trusted advice and award-winning service.

If you missed the event and would like to speak with their team, view a video recording of the event or learn more about how the proposed legislation could affect your rental property, visit anthonywebb.co.uk or call 020 8882 7888.