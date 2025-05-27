All-party Parliamentary Group in the UK Parliament to pay Cyprus a visit 26-29 of May

A delegation of the All-party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Cyprus in the UK Parliament is paying Cyprus a visit 26-29 of May.

The delegation will be received on the 27th of May by President of the Republic Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace. Later on, they will visit the House of Representatives where they will hold a meeting with Chairman, Harris Georgiades and Members of the House Standing Committee on Foreign and European Affairs.

On the next day, they will be received by President of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou. In the afternoon, they will depart for Dherynia, where they will meet with Mayor of Famagusta, Dr. Simos Ioannou and Members of the Municipal Council of Famagusta.

The delegation will also meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Constantinos Kombos on the 29th of May.

During their visit, they will also visit UNFICYP and the Stelios Foundation Cyprus Headquarters in Nicosia.

The delegation includes Bambos Charalambous, MP (Labour – Chair APPG for Cyprus – Delegation Leader) Dan Tomlinson, MP (Labour – Vice President APPG for Cyprus), Sir Roger Gale, MP (Conservative – Honorary President APPG for Cyprus), Wendy Morton, MP (Conservative), Bob Blackman, MP (Conservative), Martin Vickers, MP (Conservative) and Christos Karaolis, President, National Federation of Cypriots in the UK.