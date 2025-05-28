AFC Wimbledon beat Walsall at Wembley to win promotion to League One after three years in the fourth tier.

Myles Hippolyte scored in first-half added time with a crisp low finish to seal a 1-0 win for the Wombles.

Saddlers captain Jamille Matt had an effort cleared off the line as the side who were 12 points clear at the top of League Two in January chased the game.

The result sees Johnnie Jackson’s team promoted to the third tier alongside Bradford City, Port Vale and champions Doncaster Rovers.

The Saddlers will now prepare for a seventh-straight campaign in the fourth tier, while AFC Wimbledon return to League One for the first time since relegation in 2022.