AEK Larnaca win the Coca Cola Cup in Cyprus

AEK Larnaca won Coca-Cola Cup in football on Saturday evening, defeating Pafos FC 5–4 during a penalty shoot-out in the 82nd Cyprus Cup final, held at GSP Stadium in Nicosia.

This marks the third time in the club’s history that AEK Larnaca has lifted the trophy.

The match ended 0-0 in regular time, a scoreline that remained unchanged after the 30-minute extra time period. In the penalty shoot-out, both teams took six penalties, with AEK goalkeeper Zlatan Alomerović making two crucial saves that sealed the win for his side.

The trophy was presented by the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, who attended the final alongside Cyprus Football Association (CFA) President Giorgos Koumas.