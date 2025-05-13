Action to reduce flood risk in south Tottenham street

After listening to residents and businesses, the council is driving forward a major project to stop longstanding flood issues in south Tottenham.

Markfield group picture

A partnership scheme is underway to clear an open channel at the edge of Markfield Park and a culvert under the adjacent railway line to ensure drainage in Markfield Road operates effectively.

Repeated flooding when there is heavy rain is causing environmental damage and access issues for users of the park, local businesses, school children and disability charity Markfield Project.

Cabinet Member for Resident Services and Tackling Inequality Cllr Seema Chandwani joined ward councillors for a site visit to check on the project’s progress.

Cllr Chandwani said:

I want to thank residents and businesses who have got in touch with us about the challenges they face getting around when heavy rain leads to flooding in Markfield Road.

Everyone should be able to access their neighbourhood, and through this major collaborative project and investment we are ensuring it is safer for pedestrians to get to the park and local businesses.

Once completed, the clean-up will enable the proper collection, drainage and flow of rainwater in gullies on Markfield Road all the way to the River Lea.

Investment of about £170,000 for the deep clean is being equally shared between the council and Network Rail, but the project has included collaboration with the Environment Agency, landowners Sortera and Thames Water to ensure the work is carried out.

More than 240 tonnes of silt have already been removed as part of the initiative, which includes the delivery of an ongoing maintenance plan to prevent problems reoccurring.

Joanne McCartney, London Assembly Member for Enfield and Haringey said:

It’s good to see Haringey Council bringing partners together to solve this long-standing issue.

I know local residents will be pleased that work is underway to alleviate the flooding, bringing a much cleaner, safer environment to the neighbourhood.

Last month, the council’s Cabinet agreed to invest in a £5m programme to minimise the risk of flooding in the borough over the next five years.

The clearance of the channel has progressed well, and the next stage of the project will be to clear out the culvert.