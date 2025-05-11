A number of vehicles set alight in Barnet

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters responded to a fire in an open-air car park near Prince Charles Drive, Hendon.

A number of vehicles were alight. There are no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade received the first of 26 calls reporting the fire at 1606, and crews from West Hampstead, Finchley, Willesden and surrounding fire stations attended the scene. Crews had the incident under control by 1814.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade’s Fire Investigation Unit.