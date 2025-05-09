A murder investigation has been launched following the death of an elderly man after an incident in Manor House

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

At around 17:53hrs on Tuesday, 6 May police were called to Goodchild Road, Manor House, to a report of a robbery.

The London Ambulance service also attended the scene and an 87-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency staff, the man sadly died on Thursday, 8 May. His family have been made aware.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

On Thursday, 8 May a 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and robbery. He was also arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and assault on police and taken into custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, from the Met’s Specialist Crime North Unit and leading the investigation, said: “This is a horrific incident which very sadly resulted in an innocent man dying. His family are being supported by specialist officers.

“At this stage we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. However, this is a fast-paced investigation and I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area or witnessed what happened to please contact the police.”

Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke, who leads local policing in the area, said: “We know many people will be very concerned by what has happened and while we have a man in custody, local patrols have been stepped up.

“If you have any concerns please do speak to those officers. A man has lost his life in a tragic way and our thoughts remain with his family.”

If you witnessed this incident or have any information, please contact the investigation team on 0208 345 3715 quoting Operation Cedarbirch. If you wish to remain anonymous please contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.