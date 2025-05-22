A Crouch End school has once again achieved a perfect score following a recent Ofsted inspection.

Coleridge Primary has maintained its ‘Outstanding’ rating across all areas – proving that excellence is at the heart of everything it does.

The school in Crouch End Hill, N8 prides itself on making education fun while building strong foundations for lifelong learning.

Every day, pupils are encouraged to embrace learning with confidence and curiosity, creating a warm and inclusive atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. One pupil said : “Everyone plays together here, and we all feel included.”

Pupils with SEND receive excellent support from a skilled and dedicated team. The school’s Rainbow Room provides specialist guidance to help pupils manage their emotions, while staff create a caring environment where all children can thrive.

Cllr Zena Brabazon, Cabinet Member for Children, Schools & Families, said:

Coleridge Primary School is exceptional in so many ways. It provides students and families with endless opportunities to learn, grow, and create lasting memories – not just with their peers, but with their families and the wider community.

The school equips children with the skills, confidence, and knowledge they need to flourish in every aspect of their lives.

I am incredibly proud of everything the school has achieved and excited to see how it continues to make a difference in the lives of its students and its community.

Ann Graham, Director of Children’s Services at Haringey Council, said:

It is fantastic to witness the positive impact Coleridge Primary continues to have on its students, teachers and families.

Hearing directly from pupils and parents that wellbeing, education, and inclusivity are at the heart of the school’s ethos is a tremendous achievement – not just for Coleridge, but for our borough as a whole.

We can be confident that our young children are receiving the best possible foundation, allowing them to grow, thrive, and become the very best versions of themselves.

Leon Choueke, Head Teacher at Coleridge Primary School, said:

We are delighted that Ofsted recognised the school’s ongoing commitment to ensuring our children learn and thrive in a warm, caring, and inclusive environment. This lies at the heart of everything we do and is reflected in our core values, which are thoughtfully woven throughout every aspect of life at Coleridge.

From the annual school production involving all 840 children, to exhibitions showcasing children’s outstanding artwork for parents and the local community, and collaborations with external organisations like the English Touring Opera — Coleridge ensures that learning goes beyond the classroom, offering experiences that spark curiosity and creativity.

Reading is at the heart of Coleridge, with pupils quickly becoming confident, advanced readers through engaging lessons and strong family involvement. Initiatives like The Coleridge Cookbook and their multilingual storytelling podcasts on SoundCloud, celebrate the school’s rich diversity while also strengthening literacy.

Parents speak very positively about the school, with one commenting: “It’s a supportive school where my child is happy. It doesn’t just focus on learning but also encourages creativity, well-being, and a real sense of community.”