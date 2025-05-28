The Under-14 Gold Omonia football team had an unforgettable weekend as they travelled to Holland for an exciting international tournament. Leaving on Friday and returning on Monday, the young squad represented their club with heart, skill, and admirable stamina across a series of challenging matches.

Although the team didn’t bring home the trophy, they played with passion and unity, gaining invaluable experience on and off the pitch. The trip proved to be more than just football — it was about team bonding, shared memories, and the spirit of sportsmanship.

Parents who accompanied the team also had a fantastic time, cheering enthusiastically from the sidelines and supporting the boys every step of the way.

A special thank you goes to Coach George Constantinou for his dedication in organising the trip, and to his wonderful wife Stella for her tireless support. This memorable weekend will no doubt be a highlight of the season for the Under – 14 Gold Omonia team.

