

Olive Oil

Cypriot olive oil is a flavourful and nutritious superfood that has been celebrated for its unique taste and health benefits in Cyprus for millennia. This golden liquid, obtained from pressing the fruit of the olive tree, not only adds a rich and smooth flavour to various dishes but also provides numerous health benefits, making it a key component of a balanced and healthful diet.

Cypriot olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, particularly oleic acid, which is known to support heart health. It also contains various antioxidants, including polyphenols, vitamin E, and carotenoids, which contribute to overall health and well-being.



Wild Asparagus

Cypriot wild asparagus is a delicate and nutritious superfood that has been celebrated for its unique taste and health benefits in Cyprus for generations. These tender, slender stalks not only bring a subtle and earthy flavour to various dishes but also provide numerous health benefits, making them a key component of a balanced and healthful diet.

Wild asparagus is low in calories but high in vitamins and minerals, particularly vitamins A, C, and K, as well as folate and potassium. It is also a good source of dietary fibre and antioxidants, which support overall health and well-being.



Capers

Cypriot capers are a flavourful and nutritious superfood that has been celebrated for their unique taste and health benefits in Cyprus for centuries. These small, pickled flower buds not only add a tangy, salty burst of flavour to various dishes but also provide numerous health benefits, making them a key component of a balanced and healthful diet.

Capers are low in calories but high in vitamins and minerals, particularly vitamin K, vitamin A, and niacin. They also contain a range of antioxidants, such as rutin and quercetin, which support overall health and well-being.



Citrus Fruits

Cypriot citrus fruits, including oranges, lemons and grapefruits, are vibrant and nutritious superfoods that have long been celebrated for their unique taste and health benefits in Cyprus. These colourful fruits not only bring a burst of flavour and zest to various dishes but also provide numerous health benefits, making them an essential component of a balanced and healthful diet.

Citrus fruits are nutrient-dense, providing an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibre. They are particularly high in vitamin C, a potent antioxidant that supports overall health and well-being. Moreover, citrus fruits contain various flavonoids, carotenoids, and other bioactive compounds that offer a range of health benefits.



Pomegranates

Cypriot pomegranates are a colourful and nutritious superfood that has been celebrated for their unique taste and health benefits in Cyprus for centuries. These ruby-red jewels not only add a burst of flavour and colour to various dishes but also provide numerous health benefits, making them a key component of a balanced and healthful diet.

Pomegranates are nutrient-dense, providing a wealth of vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibre. They are particularly high in vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium, and folate. Moreover, pomegranates contain a range of powerful antioxidants, such as polyphenols, flavonoids, and anthocyanins, which support overall health and well-being.



Walnuts

Cypriot walnuts are a nutritious and flavourful superfood that has long been part of the island’s rich culinary traditions. These delectable nuts not only enhance a variety of dishes but also offer a wealth of health benefits, making them an essential component of a balanced and healthful diet.

Walnuts are nutrient-dense, providing an excellent source of healthy fats, proteins, dietary fibre, vitamins, and minerals. They are particularly high in omega-3 fatty acids, specifically alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), as well as antioxidants such as ellagic acid and polyphenols. Walnuts also contain notable amounts of vitamins B6 and E, magnesium, and potassium.



Honey

Cypriot honey, a natural and delicious sweetener, is a valuable superfood that holds a significant place in the island’s culinary heritage. This golden nectar not only enhances the flavour of various dishes but also offers numerous health benefits, making it a worthy addition to a well-balanced diet.

Honey is a natural source of carbohydrates, primarily in the form of fructose and glucose, which provide quick energy. It also contains trace amounts of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, such as vitamin C, B vitamins, calcium, iron, and polyphenols. The specific nutritional content of Cypriot honey varies depending on the floral sources from which the bees have collected nectar.

Source: www.intercollege.ac.cy