Haringey Wellbeing Walk groups?

This #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek, why not join one of our Wellbeing Walk groups? It’s a great way to meet people, make new friends, and get your steps in!

🔗 https://www.haringey.gov.uk/streets-roads…/travel/walking

Walking groups

Joining one of our walking groups in Haringey is a great way to meet people and make new friends.

Walking groups inspire you to get moving and be active, and you’ll see parts of Haringey in peaceful and enjoyable surroundings.

Weekly wellbeing walks

Wellbeing walks are free to attend and led by trained walk leader volunteers, offering group walks across Haringey’s parks and green spaces.

Find a walk near you, meet new people, and improve your mind, body and spirit.

Search our calendar for the latest walks.

These walks are subject to change and they do not take place on bank holidays.

Find out more about wellbeing walks on the Ramblers website External link.

Volunteer to be a walk leader

Walk leaders are trained volunteers who lead wellbeing walks in Haringey.

Free training is available if you want to become a volunteer walk leader or a helper on a wellbeing walk – contact us to find out more.

Contact us to become a volunteer walk leader

Phone07971 113 463

[email protected]