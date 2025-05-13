Rebuilt Sobell Leisure Centre brings start-of-the-art fun and fitness

Islington residents can now enjoy state-of-the-art facilities at the newly refurbished Sobell Leisure Centre.

A ground-breaking interactive space for older adults and children, an obstacle course, and giant inflatables are among the newly opened facilities, alongside a new, more inclusive programme of activities.

It follows a devastating flood in August 2022, which led to the temporary closure of the site and led to the whole ground-floor being condemned.

The council held an extensive public consultation and engaged directly with people that are typically underrepresented in sports – such as women and girls, low-income families, disabled people, Black, Asian, and minority ethnic communities, and older adults – to understand how it could rebuild the Sobell Leisure Centre in a way that appeals to all.

As a result, the council and GLL – the charitable enterprise that runs Sobell on the council’s behalf – can today announce the opening of the new facilities. They include a new “Active Multi-Zone area”, offering a groundbreaking interactive space for older children and adults, boasting:

A “Zip Zone” zip line, which runs high over the new “Strike Zone” obstacle course for adults.

An “Inflatable Zone” and “Trampoline Zone”, boasting giant slides and fun physical activity for all ages.

Last October, a new children’s Active Play Zone, also opened, offering interactive fun for youngsters. So far, this has already seen a record number of people visiting the centre.

Alongside these new facilities, the newly refurbished sports hall has opened, catering for existing and new sports including handball and netball. A new café and changing room facilities have also been completed. As part of the new offering, the Sobell is also providing a more inclusive programme of sports and activities, including more activities for over-50s, disabled basketball, social pickleball, and gymnastics.

Cllr Flora Williamson, Islington Council’s Executive Member for Health and Social Care, said: “These state-of-the-art facilities at Sobell Leisure Centre have been shaped by local voices – resulting in a space where physical activity and fun come together in a way that’s truly inclusive.

“From new interactive zones to inflatables and a giant zip wire, the new facilities are among some of the very best in London.

“We know how important staying active is for both mental and physical health, and we’re determined to ensure that no-one is left out – whatever your age or background, there’s something here for you at the new Sobell Leisure Centre.”

Tyron Fuller, Better’s Partnership Manager for Islington said: “We are delighted Sobell’s Active Multi-Zone Arena has opened.

“It’s a great addition to the Sobell and completes the all-new active leisure offer that started with the opening of the Active Play area for kids in October.

“Adults are welcome at the Multi-Zone – it’s soaring zip wire is going to be on everyone’s bucket list.”

For more information on the new facilities, and to book your visit, head to www.better.org.uk/islington/sobell. You can also book via the better_uk app, or in-person at the leisure centre.

The Active Play Zone opened in October 2024 and has proved extremely popular, with local residents enjoying the tunnels, bridges, decks, ramps and crawl-throughs.

The three level, 200-person capacity space also provides a climbable mangrove tree, playhouse games room, rope bridge and baby sensory area.

Active Multi-Zone Arena is currently only open on Saturday and Sundays with expanded opening during school holidays. Children over 18 months are permitted to use facility. All tickets, regardless of age are £12.95. A “Zip Zone” zip line ticket costs an extra £5 for one ride.

Active Play Zone Sessions for under 2s are £4.95 and £7.95 for over 2s. The first accompanying adult goes for free with £5 for a second adult.

SEN sessions (Quiet Active Play) are £4.95 and run on Tuesday from 17:00-18:00 and Saturday from 09:00-10:00. These are sessions with reduced capacity and no music.

