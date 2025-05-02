2nd annual Cyprus Forum London set for May 22

The Cyprus Forum returns to London for its second annual edition on Thursday 22nd May 2025, hosted at the High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus to the UK. Organised by the non-governmental organisation Oxygen for Democracy, in collaboration with the High Commission of Cyprus in London, this prestigious event will once again bring together leading voices from diplomacy, academia, media, and civil society.

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural gathering, the Cyprus Forum London continues its mission of fostering dialogue and shaping policy across borders. This year’s forum carries forward the momentum by engaging with the most pressing global and regional issues, with a focus on geopolitics, diaspora engagement and the recalibration of EU-UK relations.

The day will open with welcome remarks by Nicolas Kyriakides, Executive President of Cyprus Forum, followed by keynote addresses from Irene Piki, Deputy Minister to the President of the Republic of Cyprus, and Victoria Billing, Director for Europe at the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Highlights of this year’s agenda include:

• Regional Visions from Europe to Asia in a Fragmenting World Order, featuring ambassadors from Cyprus, Egypt and Albania, along with scholars and former officials from Lebanon and King’s College London.

• Cyprus: Prospects for the Future Through the Eyes of the Diaspora, with voices from across the Cypriot diaspora community and leading organisations such as NEPOMAK, SeeD, Fortune Media and the LSE Hellenic Observatory.

• Recalibrating EU-UK Relations in a Shifting World, bringing together experts from the European Union, Bloomberg and leading think tanks such as the European Leadership Network.

Once again, this event is supported by an esteemed network of partners including the Hellenic Observatory at the LSE, Southeast European Studies at Oxford, the National Federation of Cypriots, and Cypriots in the City. These collaborations are instrumental in shaping the programme and curating high-calibre discussions.

A light lunch will be offered, and registration is required.

To secure your place or for further information, please visit https://cyprusforum.cy/london/