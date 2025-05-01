1st Archdiocesan Future Leaders Gala a massive success

On Saturday, 3rd May 2025, the 1st Annual Archdiocesan Future Leaders Gala took place at the Royal Lancaster Hotel. Hundreds of young, ambitious professionals—representing numerous industries and countries—attended this evening of black tie, unity, celebration, and dancing.

The evening began with customary invocation on behalf of His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain by the V. Rev. Archim. Nephon Tsimalis, Protosyncellus and Dean of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom, who also conveyed the blessings, gratitude, and satisfaction of the Archdiocese to, Mr. Nicolas Dimitriou and Mr. Alex Dimitriou, Future Leaders Gala Chairmen, for their dynamic and selfless leadership in uniting nearly 300 young professionals under one roof, as well as the Archbishop’s personal appreciation to the evening’s donors and to all the young professionals in attendance.

The Gala’s Chairmen offered a heartfelt welcome, extending their deep gratitude to the Archdiocese for championing this first-of-its-kind initiative, and to the generous donors. They reminded all in attendance that the Future Leaders Gala was created to unite young professionals in a spirit of excellence, ambition, and shared purpose—to build lasting relationships and empower one another across industries. In their words: ‘Leave your egos outside’; who received passionate applause by the evening’s attendees.

The formal dinner commenced following the Royal Toast to His Majesty King Charles III.

This Inaugural Archdiocesan gala was made possible thanks to the generosity of the following individuals and organisations:

Great Benefactors

Christos Lazari Foundation

The Lazari Family

Generous Sponsors

His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain

Archon Peter Demetriou

Archon Menelaos Ourris

The Xenophon Protopapas Foundation

Archon Antoni Yerolemou

Zela Aviation

Greeklist.co.uk

AHEPA Westminster

Supporters

EKO Scientists UK

The Greekend

Jessy Papasavva Photography

Aaron Kwakye

Tasos Lampropoulos

Photos Jenny Papasavva

