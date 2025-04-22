Worried that someone close to you has signs of memory loss?

Posted on April 22, 2025

Come along to the Islington Dementia Fair to learn about dementia diagnosis and support, and dementia-friendly activities available in Islington. Find local groups and connect with others in our community.
Booking is essential:
✅ Sign up at the link in the comments
✅ Email: [email protected]
✅ Phone: 0207 281 3319
Event information:
📅 Thursday, 22 May
⌚ 11:00am – 12:30pm
📍 Vibast Community Centre, 167 Old St, London EC1V 9NH
Everyone is welcome! Refreshments available on arrival.
