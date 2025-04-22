Worried that someone close to you has signs of memory loss?
Come along to the Islington Dementia Fair to learn about dementia diagnosis and support, and dementia-friendly activities available in Islington. Find local groups and connect with others in our community.
Booking is essential:
✅ Sign up at the link in the comments
✅ Email: [email protected]
✅ Phone: 0207 281 3319
Event information:
📅 Thursday, 22 May
⌚ 11:00am – 12:30pm
📍 Vibast Community Centre, 167 Old St, London EC1V 9NH
Everyone is welcome! Refreshments available on arrival.
