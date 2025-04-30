Woman wanted in sham marriage cases extradited to Cyprus from UK

According to police, the suspect is a member of an organized criminal network that arranged fake marriages involving vulnerable individuals in Cyprus and Romania between 2019 and 2020. The network allegedly facilitated three sham marriages between European women and Asian men during that time.

Two additional suspects remain at large and are wanted on European and international arrest warrants.

The woman faces charges including human trafficking for the purpose of committing criminal acts, obtaining registration through false representation, forgery, circulation of forged documents, aiding illegal entry and residence in Cyprus, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The Nicosia District Court on Tuesday ordered the woman to remain in custody until May 30, the date of her next court appearance.

On March 12, the same court found three other individuals guilty in connection with the same case.

Cypriot authorities said the investigation involved cooperation with Germany, the United Kingdom and Romania, coordinated by Europol. European arrest warrants were issued and executed as part of the operation, resulting in the extradition of several suspects to Cyprus.

The case was investigated by the Anti-Trafficking Office of the Crime Investigation Department and the Immigration and Aliens Unit of the Cyprus Police Headquarters.