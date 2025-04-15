Witnesses sought following exposure incident in Islington park

Police investigating an incident where a man exposed himself near to a children’s playground in Islington are appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened at around 18:00hrs on Saturday, 12 April in Barnard Park, N1.

A witness reported that a man, described as white wearing a red jacket and dark bottoms, had exposed himself in the park. Officers attended and the man was arrested and has subsequently been charged – he remains in custody.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area of the children’s playground in Barnard Park on Saturday evening and saw this incident to contact police. To provide information you can call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote reference 01/7372667/25. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.