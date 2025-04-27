Witness and dash cam appeal after fatal M25 collision

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a fatal collision on the M25 near Watford.

At around 9pm yesterday (Friday 25 April), emergency services were called to the junction 20 exit slip road following a road traffic collision involving a grey Vauxhall Vivaro van and a Suzuki motorbike.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the motorcyclist, a man aged in his 60s, sadly died at the scene. His family are being supported by officers.

The driver of the van remained at the scene to assist police with their enquiries.

Sergeant Matthew O’Neill, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Firstly, our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Officers are continuing work to establish the circumstances of what happened and urge anyone who was in the area at the time to please make contact with us via email.

“Additionally, if you were driving in the area at the time and have a dash cam fitted, please check it as you may have recorded some crucial footage.”

If you have dash cam footage in relation to the collision, please upload this via DAMS.

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 748 of 25 April, 2025.