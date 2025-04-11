We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Theclou (Thekla) Doukanaris has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Theclou (Thekla) Doukanaris

(nee Pafnouti, from Achna)

We are sad to announce the passing of our wonderful mum, mother in law, grandmother and great grandmother.

She leaves behind four sons, Mick, Phil, Andrew and Steven, nine grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren.

She came to London in the late 1940s where she would later marry her beloved Loukis. A loving mum who was smart, funny and full of life. She will be deeply missed.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday 15th April, at St Demetrios Church. Logan Road N9 0LP, at 11.30am, followed by the burial, at Chingford Mount Cemetery, Old Church Road. Chingford E4 6ST, at 1.30pm.

The wake will be held at GOTG, 152 Station Road. Chingford E4 6AN from 3pm-6pm. Flowers are welcome.

