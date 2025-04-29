We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Paul Christou has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Paul Christou

(from Kythrea, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing

of Paul Christou on 2 April 2025, aged 88.

Paul was born in Kythrea, Cyprus on 6 March 1937. He was a truly wonderful and devoted husband, father, grandfather and a good friend to many. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew and loved him. He will remain in our hearts forever.

Paul leaves behind his dear wife Gisela, his son Christopher and

daughters Helen, Gabriella and Christina and 8 granddaughters.

The funeral will be held at 12 noon on Thursday 1 May 2025 at the Greek Orthodox Church of St Constantine and St Helen, 69A Westow Street London SE19 3RW followed by the burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Chelsham Road, Warlingham CR6 9EQ. The wake will be held at Farleigh Golf Club, Old Farleigh Road, Warlingham Surrey CR6 9PE. Instead of floral

contributions, the family kindly wish donations to be made to the Renal Medicine Research Fund, 11085 St George’s Hospital.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

