We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Miltiades Constantinou has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Miltiades Constantinou

(from Kallepia, Cyprus)

It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the passing

of our beloved Miltiades Constantinou

who died on Thursday 20th March 2025, aged 92.

Miltiades was born in Kallepia, Paphos, Cyprus on the 18th May 1932.

He was a wonderful, kind hearted and generous man.

Miltiades leaves behind his wife Eleni, married 67 years, three sons Costakis, John and Mario, three daughters-in-law, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren, many relatives and friends.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday 29th April 2025, at 11.30am,

at St Demetrios Church, Edmonton N9 0LP. The burial will follow at 1.30pm, at Chingford Mount Cemetery, E4 6ST.

The wake will take place at Chingford Masonic Hall, E4 7AZ.

In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests as per Miltiades’s wishes

that donations be made to Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH)

at https://www.justgiving.com/page/miltiades-constantinou-1

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑΣ

Μιλτιάδης Κωνσταντίνου

(από τα Καλλέπεια, Κύπρος)

Με βαριά καρδιά και μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο

του αγαπημένου μας Μιλτιάδη Κωνσταντίνου ο οποίος απεβίωσε

την Πέμπτη 20 Μαρτίο pυ 2025, σε ηλικία 92 ετών.

Ο Μιλτιάδης γεννήθηκε στα Καλλέπεια Πάφου Κύπρου, στις 18 Μαΐου 1932.

Ήταν ένας υπέροχος, καλόκαρδος και γενναιόδωρος άνθρωπος.

Ο Μιλτιάδης καταλείπει τη γυναίκα του Ελένη, παντρεμένοι 67 χρόνια,

τρεις γιους Κωστάκη, Γιάννη και Μάριο, τρεις νύφες, επτά εγγόνια,

δύο δισέγγονα, πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Τρίτη 29 Απριλίου 2025, στις 11.30πμ, από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Δημητρίου, Edmonton N9 0LP. Η ταφή θα ακολουθήσει στις 1.30μμ,

στο κοιμητήριο Chingford Mount, E4 6ST. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί

στο Chingford Masonic Hall, E4 7AZ.

Αντί λουλουδιών η οικογένεια ζητά ευγενικά, σύμφωνα με την επιθυμία του

Μιλτιάδη να γίνουν εισφορές στο Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH)

στο https://www.justgiving.com/page/miltiades-constantinou-1

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

