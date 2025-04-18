We sadly announce that UK Cypriot ﻿Maria Mouzouris has passed away

﻿† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

﻿Maria Mouzouris

﻿(From Rizokarpasso)

﻿It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mother and grandmother, who passed away on Thursday 10th April 2025, at the age of 96.

In passing she will join her husband Savvas, and beloved son Chris.

She leaves behind her son George, daughter Tina, and son-in-law Elias, as well as her treasured grandchildren Savva, Michali, Kyriacos, Anthony and Mario.

Also a cherished sister, aunt, and motherly figure to many, she holds a special place in the hearts of her family and dear friends.

A kind and gentle soul, who will be profoundly missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known her.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday 29th April, at 10.30am, at St Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, Trinity Road, Wood Green, London, N22 8LB.

The burial will follow at New Southgate Cemetery, London N11 1JJ.

The wake will be held at the Greek Cypriot Brotherhood, 2 Britannia Road, London N12 9RU.

Floral contributions are welcome, and can be sent to Archangel Funerals at 221 Turners Hill, Cheshunt, EN8 9DG, by 4.00pm, on Monday 28th April.

﻿Με μεγάλη μας λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας και γιαγιάς, που έφυγε από τη ζωή την Πέμπτη 10 Απριλίου 2025,σε ηλικία 96 ετών.

Θα επανενωθεί με τον σύζυγό της Σάββα και τον αγαπημένο της γιο Κρις.

Καταλείπει τον γιο της Γιώργο, την κόρη της Τίνα και τον γαμπρό της Ηλία, καθώς και τα πολύτιμα εγγόνια της Σάββα, Μιχάλη, Κυριάκο,Αντώνη και Μάριο.

Επίσης αγαπημένη αδερφή, θεία και μητρική φιγούρα για πολλούς, κατέχει μια

ξεχωριστή θέση στις καρδιές της οικογένειάς της και των αγαπημένων της φίλων.

Μια ευγενική ψυχή, που θα λείψει βαθιά σε όλους όσοι είχαν την τύχη να τη γνωρίσουν»

Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Τρίτη 29 Απριλίου, στις 10.30πμ από την Εκκλησία της Παναγίας, Trinity Road, Wood Green,London, N22 8LB.

Η ταφή θα ακολουθήσει στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, London N11 1JJ.

Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στην Ελληνοκυπριακή Αδελφότητα, 2 Britannia Road, London, N12 9RU.

Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα και μπορούν να αποσταλούν στο Archangel Funerals στο 221 Turners Hill, Cheshunt,

EN8 9DG, έως τις 4:00 μ.μ. τη Δευτέρα 28 Απριλίου.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the famíly