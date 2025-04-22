We sadly announce that 33 year old UK Cypriot George Mavlappas has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

George Mavlappas

(from North London)

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of George Mavlappas, who left us on 04/04/25. A kind and caring soul, George had a passion for repairing cars and bikes, a dedicated car enthusiast. His expertise and knowledge in mechanics & engineering were matched only by his generosity; he always went above and beyond to help anyone in need. George had a special bond with his family, cherishing every moment spent with them, especially his young nieces, whom he idolized.

George will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege to know him. His loving spirit and remarkable presence will live on in our memories forever.

He leaves behind his divorced parents Maria & Tony, his sister Eleni and brother Lucas, brother in law Nick and his 2 niece’s, and many family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 29th April, at 12.30pm, at St Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, 22 Trinity Road, N22 8LB.

The burial will be at 2pm, at New Southgate Cemetery & crematorium,

Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ. The wake, at The Cock Inn, Chalk Lane, EN4 9HU, at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please. Any donations gratefully received in his memory will be gifted to Macmillan Cancer Support – George wanted to plan a fundraising event for the incredible support he was given when he was going through his treatment.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑΣ

Γιώργος Μαβλάππας

(από το Βόρειο Λονδίνο)

Με συντριβή ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Γιώργου Μαβλάππα, ο οποίος μας άφησε στις 25/04/25. Μια ευγενική και στοργική ψυχή, ο Γιώργος είχε πάθος για την επισκευή αυτοκινήτων και ποδηλάτων, ένας αφοσιωμένος λάτρης του αυτοκινήτου. Η τεχνογνωσία και οι γνώσεις του στη μηχανολογία και τη μηχανική συνδυάστηκαν μόνο με τη γενναιοδωρία του. Πάντα βοηθούασε όποιον είχε ανάγκη. Ο Γιώργος είχε έναν ιδιαίτερο δεσμό με την οικογένειά του, αγαπώντας την κάθε στιγμή που πέρασε μαζί τους, ειδικά τα νεαρά ανίψια του, για τα οποία αποτελούσε είδωλο.

Ο Γιώργος θα λείψει πολύ σε όλους όσους είχαν το προνόμιο να τον γνωρίσουν. Το στοργικό του πνεύμα και η αξιόλογη παρουσία του θα μείνουν για πάντα στις μνήμες μας.

Καταλείπει τους χωρισμένους γονείς του Μαρία & Τόνυ, την αδερφή του Ελένη και τον αδερφό του Λούκα, τον κουνιάδο του Νικ και τις 2 ανιψιές του και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Τρίτη 29 Απριλίου, στις 12.30μμ, από τον Καθεδρικό ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, 22 Trinity Road, N22 8LB. Η ταφή θα γίνει στις 2μμ, στο New Southgate Cemetery & crematorium, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ. Η

παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο The Cock Inn, Chalk Lane, EN4 9HU, στις 3.30μμ.

Λουλούδια μόνο από την οικογένεια. Οποιεσδήποτε εισφορές θα ληφθούν στη μνήμη του θα δοθούν στο Macmillan Cancer Support .

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family