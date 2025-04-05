We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Fotini Kyriacou has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Fotini Kyriacou

(From Livadia, Larnaca)

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of our beloved mother, yiayia and great grandmother, Fotini Kyriacou, (widow of Yiannis Kyriacou), who passed away peacefully on Saturday 15th March, at the age of 89.

Fotini was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed by all of us but never forgotten. Fotini leaves behind her 8 daughters, Maroulla, Androulla, Coola, Dora, Helen, Christina, Niki, Georgina and her 24 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

The funeral will be held on Thursday 24th April, at 11.30am, at the Greek Orthodox Church of St John The Baptist, Wightman Road N8 and the burial at Chingford Cemetery, Old Church Road, E4 6ST. The wake will follow at the Chingford Rugby Club Hall, Waltham Way E4 8AQ.

Instead of flowers there will be a donation box for The

British Heart Foundation.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑΣ

Φωτεινή Κυριάκου

(από τα Λιβάδια, Λάρνακα)

Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς, Φωτεινής Κυριάκου (χήρα του Γιάννη Κυριάκου), που έφυγε ειρηνικά το Σάββατο 15 Μαρτίου, σε ηλικία 89 ετών.

Η Φωτεινή αγαπήθηκε από όλους όσους τη γνώρισαν και θα λείψει πολύ σε όλους μας αλλά δεν θα ξεχαστεί ποτέ.

Η Φωτεινή καταλείπει τις 8 κόρες της, Μαρούλλα, Ανδρούλλα, Κούλλα, Ντόρα, Ελένη, Χριστίνα, Νίκη, Τζωρτζίνα,

τα 24 εγγόνια της και 22 δισέγγονα.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Πέμπτη 24 Απριλίου, στις 11.30πμ, από τον ιερό Ναό του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road N8 και η ταφή θα ακολουθήσει στο κοιμητήριο Chingford, Old Church Road, E4 6ST.

Η ταφή θα γίνει στο Chingford Rugby Club Hall, Waltham Way E4 8AQ.

Αντί για λουλούδια θα υπάρχει κουτί εισφορών για το British Heart Foundation.