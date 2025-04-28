We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Eleni Pempestios has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Eleni Pempestios

(from Aradippou, Larnaca)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Eleni Pempestios, age 80. A devoted mother and grandmother.

She leaves behind her beloved children Penny, Mario, Andy, Afroulla, her son-in-law Pantelis, her daughter-in-law Gina, and her grandchildren Mario, Elena, Stephanie, Gabriella, Christian, Jack and great grandson Oliver.

She was always helpful, kind and sweet.

Eleni will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

The funeral service will take place on Friday 16th May, at 12pm, at St John the Baptist church, Wightman Road, N8 0LY, followed by the burial at New Southgate cemetery, Brunswick Park, Rd, London N11 1JJ.

The wake will take place at The Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Road, Arnos Grove, London N11 1NL.

All are welcome. Flowers are welcome. There will also be a donation box for the British Heart Foundation.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑΣ

Ελένη Πεμπέστιου

(από την Αραδίππου, Λάρνακα)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Ελένης Πεμπέστιου, σε ηλικία 80 ετών. Μια αφοσιωμένη μητέρα και γιαγιά.

Καταλείπει τα αγαπημένα της παιδιά Πέννυ, Μάριο, Άντι, Αφρούλλα, τον γαμπρό της Παντέλη, τη νύφη της Τζίνα και τα εγγόνια της Μάριο, Έλενα, Στέφανη,

Γαβριέλα, Κρίστιαν, Τζακ και δισέγγονο Όλιβερ.

Ήταν πάντα εξυπηρετική, ευγενική και γλυκιά.

Η Ελένη θα λείψει πολύ σε όλους όσους τη γνώρισαν.

Η κηδεία θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Παρασκευή 16 Μαΐου, στις 12μμ, από τον ιερό ναό του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, N8 0LY, και θα

ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park, Rd,

London N11 1JJ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο The Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Road, Arnos Grove, London N11 1NL.

Όλοι είναι ευπρόσδεκτοι. Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα. Eναλλακτικά θα υπάρχει ένα κουτί εισφορών για το British Heart Foundation.

