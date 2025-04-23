We sadly announce that UK Cypriot﻿ Caterina Athanasi has passeď away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

﻿Caterina Athanasi

﻿(from Neta, Famagusta)

With great sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved

Caterina Athanasi, who passed away on Monday 7th April 2025.

She leaves behind, her 3 children George, Anastasia and Andreas, stepdaughter Stavroulla, son-in-law Mario, daughters-in-law Lena and Maria,

10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, brother Costa, sister Antigoni, relatives and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday 1st May, at 10am, at The Twelve Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park,Hatfield, Hertfordshire AL9 6NG, followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ.

The wake will be held at The Twelve Apostles church hall.

Flowers are welcome and can be delivered to Demetriou and English, by 8am, on

Thursday 1st May. There will be a donation box for both Greek Orthodox churches of St Anthony the Great and St John the Baptist (Islington) and

The Twelve Apostles.

﻿† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑΣ

﻿Κατερίνα Αθανάση

﻿(από τη Νέτα, Αμμόχωστος)

﻿Με βαθιά λύπη και βαριά καρδιά, ανακοινώνουμε την κοίμηση της Κατερίνας Αθανάση, η οποία μας άφησε στις 7 Απριλίου 2025.

Η Κατερίνα καταλείπει τα τρία παιδιά της, Γιώργο, Αναστασία και Αντρέα, τη θετή της κόρη Σταυρούλα, το γαμπρό της Μάριο και τις νύφες της Λένα και Μαρία, δέκα εγγόνια, τέσσερα δισέγγονα, αδέρφια Κώστα και Αντιγόνη, συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την 1η Μαΐου, στις 10πμ, από τον Iερό Nαό των Δώδεκα Αποστόλων, Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park, Hatfield, Hertfordshire AL9 6NG.

Θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ.

Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στην αίθουσα του Ναού των Δώδεκα Αποστόλων.

Δεχόμαστε άνθη, τα οποία θα πρέπει να έχουν παραδοθεί στο Demetriou and English, μέχρι τις 8πμ, το πρωί της κηδείας.

Στην εκκλησία θα υπάρχει κουτί για φιλανθρωπικές εισφορές, όπου τα έσοδα

μοιραστούν μεταξύ των δύο ναών, Αγίου Αντωνίου του Μέγα και Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή στο Ίσλινγκτον και των Δώδεκα Αποστόλων.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family