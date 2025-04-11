We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Angela Alexandrou has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Angela Alexandrou

(from Vasili)

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of our beloved Angela Alexandrou, who passed away on Tuesday 1st April 2025.

She leaves behind, her 4 children Tasos, Alekos, Christina and Eleni,4 grandchildren, Antonia, Paul, Natasha, Angelina, relatives and friends.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday 15th April, at St John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, Wightman Rd, Harringay, Ladder, London N8 0LY, at 12pm, followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery,Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ, at 2pm.

The wake will take place at St John the Baptist church hall. Flowers are welcome and can be delivered to Archangel Funerals,by 4pm Monday 14th April, but there will also be a donation box at the church for North London Hospice.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑΣ

Αγγέλα Αλεξάνδρου

(από το Βασίλι)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριές καρδιές ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατό της αγαπημένης μας Αγγέλας Αλεξάνδρου, η οποία έφυγε από τη ζωή την Τρίτη 1 Απριλίου 2025.

Καταλείπει τα 4 παιδιά της Τάσο, Αλέκο, Χριστίνα και Ελένη,4 εγγόνια, Αντωνία, Παύλο, Νατάσα, Αγγελίνα, συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Τρίτη 15 Απριλίου από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Rd, Harringay, Ladder, London N8 0LY, στις 12μμ,και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο New Southgate Cemetery,Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ, στις 2μμ.

Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στην αίθουσα της εκκλησίας του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή. Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα

και μπορούν να παραδοθούν στo Archangel Funerals,έως τις 4μμ, τη Δευτέρα 14 Απριλίου, αλλά θα υπάρχει και κουτί

εισφορών στην εκκλησία για το North London Hospice.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

