We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Andreas Pavlouris has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Andreas Pavlouris

(from Camden Town, London)

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of

Andreas Pavlouris, others knew him as Andro, Andy and Pav.

Andreas was born in Camden Town, London, and raised in Wood Green, North London. His family originated from the village of Komi Kebir in Cyprus.

Andreas took his last breath at the age of 57 on Friday 28th March, 2025, peacefully at home, surrounded by his close family. He is survived by his two children, Melanie and Claire Pavlouris, along with his sister Joanna and his niece and

nephew, along with his extended family, countless neighbours and good friends who all loved him dearly.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday 15th April, at 11am

in the New Southgate Crematorium, Brunswick Park Rd,

London N11 1JJ, followed by a wake at The Occasional Half, 67-77 Green Lanes, London, N13 4TD from 1pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation box will be available for the North London Hospice, who gave Andy fantastic care in his last days.

