We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Andreas Mylonas has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Andreas Mylonas

(from Kato Platres)

It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Andreas Mylonas on Tuesday 1st April 2025.

He leaves behind his wife, Theano, two children,grandchildren and siblings.

Andreas emigrated to the UK in 1959. He initially settled in London, where he worked as a manager at Radleys before

opening his own restaurant.

Later, he moved to Blackpool and established a successful wholesale business, supplyingthe restaurant trade with Mediterranean food.

The funeral will be held at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Transfiguration, Coventry CV4 8GP,

on Tuesday 22nd April, at 11am, followed by burialat Burbage Cemetery, LE10 2DR.

Wake will be held at the Church hall, Coventry, CV4 8GP.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers for charities close to Andreas’ heart.

