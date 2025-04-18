We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Alecos Constandinou has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Alecos Constandinou

(from Asgata, Limassol)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alecos Constandinou who passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday 30 March 2025,

at the age of 84 years. He was a constant companion and carer to his wife of 58 years right up to the very end.

He leaves behind his wife Androulla, his sister Katerina,his daughter Barbara, his grandchildren Alex, Estelle and Fotoulla,his daughter-in-law Anna and son-in-law Colin.

The funeral service will take place on Monday 28 April 2025, at 10am,

at St John the Baptist Orthordox Church, Wightman Road, N8.

The burial will take place at 12pm at New Southgate Cemetery,

Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ.

The wake will be at St John the Baptist Church hall in Wightman Road, N8.

Flower tributes are welcomed but if preferred, there will be a donation

collection for the Brain Tumor Charity in memory of Alecos’s late son Michael.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑΣ

Αλέκος Κωνσταντίνου

(από την Ασγάτα, Λεμεσός)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Αλέκου Κωνσταντίνου

που έφυγε από τη ζωή περιστοιχισμένος από την οικογένειά του

την Κυριακή 30 Μαρτίου 2025, σε ηλικία 84 ετών. Ήταν σταθερός σύντροφος και φροντιστής της επί 58 χρόνια συζύγου του μέχρι το τέλος.

Καταλείπει τη γυναίκα του Ανδρούλλα, την αδερφή του Κατερίνα, την κόρη του

Βαρβάρα, τα εγγόνια του Άλεξ, Εστέλ και Φωτούλλα, τη νύφη του Άννα και το γαμπρό του Κόλιν.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί τη Δευτέρα 28 Απριλίου 2025, στις 10πμ, από τον

ιερό ναό του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, N8. Η ταφή θα γίνει στις 12μμ, στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ.

Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στην αίθουσα του ιερού ναού του Αγίου Ιωάννη του

Βαπτιστή στο Wightman Road, N8.

Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα, αλλά εάν προτιμάτε,μπορούν να γίνουν εισφορές για το Brain Tumor Charity στη μνήμη του αείμνηστου γιου του Αλέκου, Μιχάλη.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

